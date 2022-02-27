“Zanu-PF thugs” unleash violence at Chamisa rally, kill one, dozens injured

Suspected Zanu-PF thugs launched a violent attack on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s supporters during a rally in Kwekwe which allegedly left one person dead and dozens injured.

The opposition party officials confirmed that many have been brutally injured after being smashed by metal bars and stones.

Chamisa, who was addressing thousands of his supporters at a star rally ahead of the March 26 by-election, was forced to pause while party youths were handling the situation.

The stone-throwing thugs were subdued by CCC youths. But one party supporter allegedly suffered fatal injuries and died while dozens were badly injured before the arrival of Red Cross medics.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere accused Zanu-PF of causing the violence.

She said: “ALERT Zanu-PF youths have stormed the Yellow Kwekwe rally and are beating CCC supporters up with iron bars. Details to follow.

“Sadly, one person has suffered fatal injuries at the Yellow Kwekwe where Zanu PF unleashed an orgy of violence in the middle of President Chamisa’s speech. The deceased (name withheld) was pierced in the side. The Zanu-PF thug used a spear. Rest In Peace.”

“Red Cross staffers have administered first aid to our bleeding supporters following violent attacks by Zanu-PF thugs wielding machetes and iron bars. Many were hospitalized.

“President Nelson Chamisa has called on our members to remain calm. Police are protecting the thugs.”

Mahere said in another Tweet: “Zanu-PF thugs have unleashed an orgy of violence onto our supporters at the Yellow Kwekwe rally. Many have been brutally injured. The attackers charged at our supports with metal bars and weapons.”

Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday presided over his party’s rally and everything ended peacefully. While at the same rally, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga warned that the ruling party was unflinching in its resolve to ‘crush’ the CCC ‘like lice’.

“I have heard others here saying down with triple C, let me assure you that there is nothing that it can achieve, you see how we crush lice with a stone,” Chiwenga said.

“You put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it.” Nehanda Radio