PSMI clinic turns away patients due to water problems

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

Premier Services Medical Investments (PSMI) clinic, one of the largest health care service providers in Masvingo was forced to turn away patients Friday morning because of critical water shortages that affected the CBD for the last few days.

Premier provides the largest medical aid services in the country and has followed that with clinics in all provinces manned by nurses and medical doctors.

Several people called The Mirror complaining that they were being turned away at the Clinic which is along Robertson Street because water including that stored in tanks had run out. The clinic serves clients from the whole province and most inconvenienced were civil servants coming from rural areas.

PSMI Senior Manager Business Performance, Obey Nhakura however, denied the allegations and said the clinic closed at 1pm as is usual on a Saturday. However, The Mirror called some staffers at the clinic who confirmed that there was no water and patients were turned away.

“PSMI has back up water tanks meant to safeguard continuation of service for the benefit of both the patients and employees,” said Nhakura

Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke admitted that the CBD had run out of water and added that city engineers were working round the clock to solve the problem.

“We have a technical problem and our engineers are working flat out to rectify it. The situation must return to normal soon,” said Maboke.

City of Masvingo Council Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ashleigh Jinjika said she was not in the office when contacted for comment. Masvingo Mirror