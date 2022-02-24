Rahman Gumbo tipped to take over as Botswana national team coach

Former Zimbabwe national team head coach Rahman ‘Rush’ Gumbo has been tipped to take over as the next head coach of the Botswana national team.

According to BW Football Magazine, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) is prepared to appoint the former Telone gaffer as their new substantive coach.

And if the speculated deal comes to fruition, Gumbo will take over from Teenage Mpote who at the moment is leading the Zebra’s squad as an interim coach.

Mpote was handed over the job by BFA following the departure of Belgian international Adel Amrouche in June 2021.

Reports indicate that Amrouche parted ways with the Zebras amicably although it’s speculated the Belgian was fired for failing to qualify the team for the 2021 AFCON tournament.

“Botswana Football Association (BFA) is preparing to offer Sua Flamingoes head coach Rahman Gumbo the Zebras coaching job on a permanent basis, currently held by Teenage Mpote on an interim basis,” the BW Magazine partly revealed.

“BFA is yet to contact Gumbo directly about the position in the aftermath of Adel Amrouche’s failure to qualify for Afcon 2021 and subsequent resignation.

“Though a number of individuals claiming to represent the governing body have enquired about Gumbo’s interest in the position, all inquiries have been deflected, for now.

“However, Gumbo is believed to be waiting for senior members of the BFA hierarchy to make direct contact. The Zimbabwean has resolved to say nothing publicly until he knows the BFA’s intentions.”

The former CAPS United, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum gaffer is currently the head coach of Sua Flamingoes in Botswana.

Nonetheless, in an interview with a local publication, Gumbo described the BW Magazine reports as a rumour.

“I don’t know anything. I think it’s just a rumour. I laughed when I saw the post. I am concentrating on my current club at Sua Flamingoes where I am coaching very young boys who I believe next year will be a force to reckon with.

“I am not going to comment on that post. It is just a rumour,” Gumbo is quoted saying. Nehanda Radio