Four CIO agents perish in accident while carrying First Lady’s donations

Four members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) have perished in a road accident which occurred on Thursday morning at Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road.

Chief Secretary in the President’s Office and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development in a statement.

The deceased were on duty delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme when a State Residences truck overturned.

He said the four died on the accident scene, while two other officers sustained serious injuries and have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital.

He did not supply the names of the deceased.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet regrets to announce the death of four of its Staff Members from a road accident which occurred early this morning at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road,” read the statement.

“The deceased were part of an Office Team delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme when a State Residences truck overturned.

“The four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries. The Office will, in due course, provide more details on this tragic accident which is already being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police..

“The First Lady who was scheduled to interact with about 20 households in Ruwangwe today, was still in Nyanga Town at the time of the accident. The Office wishes to express its deepest, heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased who are being reached over the incident.

“In the same vein, the Office wishes the two injured Officers speedy recovery. Measures are underway to ensure the injured Officers secure best care.”

The police is expected to issue a statement regarding investigations on the cause

of the incident.

This is not the first time the First Lady’s aides have been involved in an accident.

In April last year, an escort motorbike outrider, who was leading her motorcade, died on the spot after colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Altezza.

The First Lady was returning to Harare from Mhangura where she had gone to make a donation. Nehanda Radio