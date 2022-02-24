Charles Yohane’s body expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Friday

The body of the late former Warriors and CAPS United left back Charles Yohane (48) is reportedly expected to arrive in the country tomorrow (Friday) morning.

The late 48-year-old former Bidvest Wits defender was killed in South Africa (SA) last week in a suspected car hijacking.

His body was found two days later by the police and his family at Mzimhlophe in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Reports indicate that Yohane’s body is set to arrive at the Robert Mugabe International Airport tomorrow at around 8am and will be taken to a local Doves Funeral Parlour.

This comes after the Doves Holdings incorporating Zororo Phumulani in SA pledged to facilitate the repatriation of the late Warriors star player.

According to the country’s state-owned daily newspaper The Herald, the late footballer’s brother Lewis Yohane said he (Charles) will be laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park in Harare on Saturday.

He (Lewis) also revealed the family is planning to hold a ‘befitting send off’ for the former Warriors’ talented defender by taking his body to nearby stadiums before they head to his place of rest.

“We are expecting the body on Friday morning. It will go straight to the parlour from the airport since we are still sorting out some paperwork. We are hoping to later take the body home for a night vigil and go to Zororo Cemetery for burial on Saturday.

“On Friday (tomorrow), we will have a procession and we hope to pass through some stadiums, but we will have finer details on the whole programme as well as the burial time tomorrow (today),” Lewis Yohane told The Herald.

Charles Yohane will be remembered for being part of the first Warriors group that made its debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

He was also part of the Warriors squad that made its second appearance at the same tournament in 2006. Nehanda Radio