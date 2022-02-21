Grace Mugabe warns those who want to exhume her late husband

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has dared anyone who wants to exhume her late husband Robert Mugabe’s remains against his express wishes.

Grace was addressing mourners at the funeral of her long time ally Sarah Mahoka who died last week in a head collision in Karoi.

The former Zanu PF Hurungwe East MP was travelling towards Karoi on Thursday evening when a haulage truck travelling towards Harare allegedly encroached into her lane resulting in the head on collision.

“I buried my husband according to the instructions he left me, those who want to exhume him, go ahead, we are watching” Grace told mourners.

Mugabe was buried in his rural home village of Kutama, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of Harare, in September 2019 after weeks of wrangling over his final resting place.

Mugabe’s wife Grace and other family members had opposed government plans to bury the former leader at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

But while they eventually got their way, a traditional court in May last year fined the widow five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband and called for his exhumation.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on September 6, 2019, aged 95, almost two years after a military coup ended his autocratic 37-year rule.