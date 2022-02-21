‘Currently we only have an interim leadership’ – Chamisa at CCC rally

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said his party is yet to establish structures, ideology and Constitution as it is still consulting its supporters on the way forward.

Chamisa said this while addressing thousands of his party supporters at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare. He was launching a by-elections campaign for CCC ahead of the plebiscite on 26th March.

The opposition leader urged his supporters not to confuse the CCC with th MDC Alliance, the party he dumped last month following name and property controversies perpetrated by Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe.

Chamisa said the party was being led by an interim leadership while waiting for the directive from its supporters.

“Don’t confuse old MDC-A leadership with the CCC leadership. Currently we only have an interim leadership. We will come back to you with a constitution and you will elect a new leadership of your choosing. I’m not threatening to dump my leadership,” Chamisa said.

“We are focusing on building the new government and will start with having Councillors and MPs and then Ministers. Even our government will comprise of incorruptible leaders who come from the communities, stay in the communities and represent the citizens.”

Chamisa also said the party was abolishing tendencies of vote buying by its members.

“We are moving away from vote buying, by candidates. Leaders won’t choose to be leaders. Citizens will choose their own representatives. We want a Citizens’ Councillor, Citizens’ MP and a Citizens’ President.”

Chamisa said “rural areas are now centers of transformation and change”.

This comes after the former party, the MDC Alliance was accused of lacking structures in the rural areas. During the last half of last year, Chamisa made a countrywide tour mobilising supporters.

He said through that, he managed to engage his supporters on the way forward.

“I toured our rural communities and the regime almost had me killed after seeing the response of the citizens there. Yellow has been embraced everywhere.

“It won’t be difficult for us to transform the country. You already know what we did during the GNU with (Morgan) Tsvangirai. We have friends internationally and regionally. You saw our friends and allies in Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, all over the world.”

“The gathering today focused on introducing our by-election candidates for Harare Province. Soon we shall communicate further on our values and ideology. We are currently still in the process of getting everything in order, through citizen consultations.”

“We will have other candidates campaign launches in Bulawayo, Midlands, Masvingo and all other areas. We are a national party. Thank you for supporting the citizens movement, your movement. Continue spreading the news in all communities. Thank You Zimbabwe.”

Ten thousands of supporters defied police restrictions and marched to the venue in Highfields after police mounted several roadblocks.