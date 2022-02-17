Kenya VP defends himself over DR Congo cow gaffe

Kenya’s deputy president has defended himself after provoking anger in the Democratic Republic of Congo over his earlier remarks that suggested that there were no cattle in that country.

William Ruto had during a political rally said that there was a big market for Kenyan dairy produce in the DR Congo because “these people who are just singers…they don’t own any cow”.

It did not go down well with many Congolese people, some of whom accused Mr Ruto of being disrespectful.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Ruto said he regretted “any misunderstanding that may have arisen on account of my speech”.

He said his speech was informal and not intended to be disrespectful but was underscoring “the magnitude of the opportunities” in DR Congo.

The Kenyan ambassador to DR Congo said the comments had triggered “negative reactions among the business community and the general populace”.

“The Kenyan Embassy wishes to reiterate that the government and the people share a deep and respectful; historical relationship with the government and the people of [DR Congo],” George Masafu said in a statement. BBC News