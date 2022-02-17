CCC supporters beaten up with iron bars by Zanu PF thugs in Harare

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters were badly beaten up with iron bars by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Harare East on Wednesday for wearing party regalia as fears grow that the ruling party is once again resorting to pre-election violence.

The brutalised CCC members are said to be Tendai Biti’s supporters in the constituency. Biti is vying for the Harare East Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-elections.

Pictures of the victims were sent on social media on Wednesday evening by one of Biti’s campaign leaders Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo. They were visibly injured with bruises all over their bodies.

Last night @CCCZimbabwe supporters were badly beaten up with iron bars by ZANUPF thugs in Harare East, where @CCCZimbabwe VP @BitiTendai is up against one of the most corruption implicated ZANUPF cadres, Mavis Gumbo. The by election comes after Biti was pulled out of parliament. pic.twitter.com/aEiWNxAheN — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) February 17, 2022

Gumbo said some Zanu PF thugs led by one identified as Ranga, were perpetrators.

“In Harare East, Zanu PF thugs led by one Ranga have just brutally tortured CCC members using iron bars for wearing yellow Nelson Chamisa branded t-shirts. We’re currently at Mabvuku Police station,” Gumbo said.

Gumbo told Nehanda Radio that “they made a police report yesterday night at Mabvuku Police Station. They are currently receiving treatment”.

He posted a video of one of the victims explaining that the perpetrators had told them that they were sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to unleash violence on the opposition.

“We were beaten up with iron bars for wearing CCC regalia,” he said while showing the bruised legs.

“They said ‘we want you to go and tell others that Zanu PF kills. The T Shirts you’re wearing are illegal here’. We are in great pain. These people wanted to kill us. They looted money and clothes from us before indicating that they were sent by Mnangagwa.”

This is happening just a month before the by-elections set for the 26th of March, next month.

The opposition, in the last few months claimed it was being violently targeted by its rival Zanu PF ahead of both by-elections and the harmonised general elections scheduled for 2023.

Chamisa, during his countrywide tour recently, was allegedly attacked several times, with his cars stoned.

In Mutare, the party, formally the MDC Alliance, made a police report alleging an assassination attempt on their leader by suspected Zanu PF members. Nehanda Radio