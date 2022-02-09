Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona’s Saudi club facing relegation

Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona’s Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Tai is facing relegation after being handed a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Al-Nassr over the weekend.

The defeat saw the club moving down to position 13 on the log in a 16 team competitive league and having only managed 19 points out of 19 games played so far.

Al-Tai who have consecutively lost in four of their league matches played at the moment, last won a league encounter in December.

They narrowly edged Al-Hazm 1-0 thanks to Musona’s stoppage time strike which helped his side to secure a victory and collect the much needed maximum points.

Prior to their win over Al-Hazm, the former Kaizer Chiefs star had also bailed his club in the previous week by grabbing a brace in the team’s 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly.

And before their weekend defeat, Al-Tai suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to the retired Edward Sadomba’s former paymasters Al-Hilal, then lost 2-1 to Damac before losing 2-0 to sixth placed Al Feiha respectively.

Musona’s club may drop to the 14th position given Al Fateh who are currently seated on 14th position and have played 18 games as compared to Al-Tai’s 19, win their game in hand.

While things are looking gloomy for the former Anderlecht forward (Musona) it appears the opposite for his compatriot, Marshall Munetsi.

Munetsi’s impressive form since moving to France has earned him so much praise and placed him in the limelight.

He is apparently linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to reports the Warriors and Stade Reims midfielder who scored his first brace for his club over the weekend is on the radar of the Turkish giants.

Galatasaray who were once home to FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza are reportedly targeting the 25-year-old utility player during the mid season transfer window.

The reports suggest that the club are looking forward to add Munetsi in their books before the window closes on 8 February.

However, chances are low that his current employer and the French Ligue 1 side, Reims will let go of the talented midfielder who is still contracted to the club until June 30, 2024. Nehanda Radio