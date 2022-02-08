“Rich cousins” celebrate Zodwa golden jubilee in style

By Nigel Pfunde | Zim Morning Post |

Businesswoman and socialite Zodwa Mkandla celebrated her 50th birthday in style over the weekend with friends at Cape Town’s luxurious One & Only hotel, nestled between the peaks of Table Mountain and the roaring Atlantic Ocean.

The self-styled ‘rich cousins’ ns flew to Cape Town to celebrate the businesswoman’s golden jubilee mega party which made stop overs at various exclusive destinations.

At the mega party, which observers say costs tens of thousands of US$ dollars, the grouping pledged to build a girls only school under the banner of Zodwa’s Foundation 50 for 50.

One of the “rich cousins” Danya Kabwebwe pledged to pay for 30 pupils’ school fees.

“Rich cousins” is a grouping of businesswomen and socialites comprised of Michelle Kawome, Gina Duri, Lisa Maropafadzo, Danya Kabwebwe, Nobunkosi Ndlovu, Martha Mudzvova, Belinda Murowa, Thandie Makuyana, Marvelous Gumise among others.

The women have interests in diverse industries including mining, fuel, travel and tours and fashion among others.

Zodwa is the founder of Traverze Travel and tours, an award winning travel agency. She formed Zodwa Foundation which is chaired by top banker Lance Mambondiani.

Among some of the notable guests at the party was events manager and music promoter Wanisayi ‘Mahwindo’ Mutandwa.