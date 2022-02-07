‘Teachers are not opening today. They open on US$540’ – PTUZ

Teachers in Zimbabwe have have indicated that they are not be able to attend classes citing that they are “incapacitated”.

The first term started today, but teachers declared that they would not report for work because they are earning poor salaries.

When their local currency salaries are converted, teachers are earning slightly above US$100. They are demanding wages in US$, around US$540 which they earned during the Government of National Unity.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) confirmed on Monday morning that its members were not attending classes.

“Good morning parents of Zimbabwe. Yes, learners open today. And no, teachers are not opening today. They open on US$540,” PTUZ posted on Twitter.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) posted pictures of stranded parents with their children at schools where teachers had deserted. The union also calls for parents to join their protests to force the government to improve the welfare of teachers.

“These parents refused to take heed of our call to join us on this mission to restore classroom dignity. Now they are stuck at the gate. No teacher is attending to them. Today is the day. Congrats teachers of Zimbabwe. The bully won’t bully you anymore. #SaveOurEducationZW,” ARTUZ said.

The union accuses Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of brewing “a crisis in the education sector. The crisis they say has reached a boiling point.

“All these protests were meant to avert this Crisis. @MthuliNcube chose to ignore @edmnangagwa chose to bully us. We won’t be bullied no more 234 Schools officially close shop. Nationwide. ” #SaveOurEducationZw”

Last year, the government introduced the no-work no-pay policy to force teachers not to engage in job action. Heads of schools were also compelled to submit names of teachers who did not comply.

But school heads themselves, on Sunday told NewsDay that they were also incapacitated. They joined teachers in pressing the government to pay them in United States Dollars. Nehanda Radio