Muskwe inspires Luton to convincing FA Cup win over Cambridge

Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe’s late goal helped English side Luton Town FC to record a comfortable 3-1 victory over Cambridge United during a FA Cup match that was played at Abbey Stadium on Saturday evening.

Muskwe found the back of the net on the 89th minute to help his side that was already 2-1 up to secure the lead and progress to the fifth round of the prestigious Emirates FA Cup.

The Championship side will now face Premier League giants Chelsea FC in a match that has been scheduled for 28 February provided there are no changes made.

Nicknamed the Hatters, Luton took an early lead in the first half, thanks to goals that came from Reece Burke and Carlos Mendes Gomes who scored respectively.

But United pulled one back in the second half before the hour mark, raising their hopes to level matters in the game.

However, it was the former Leicester City forward, Muskwe’s last minute well taken left footed curler from inside the box that put an end to their hopes.

Muskwe who was also involved in the build up for his team’s first goal which came through a set piece after he was fouled by Harrison Dunk impressively directed his shot in the right bottom corner of the net.

His goal also helped his side to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in nine years.

The Zimbabwean international was part of the Warriors squad that participated at the rescheduled 2021 AFCON tournament held in Cameroon.

Muskwe’s goal against the English League One side was his first goal for the Hatters since returning from the AFCON finals. Nehanda Radio