Hundreds of mourners give Dr Bwakura a befitting send off

By Owen Mandovha | ZBC News |

The late Specialist Physician, Dr Tapiwanashe Bwakura who was buried in Harare this Saturday has been described as an indispensable medical professional, who contributed immensely to the country’s health care system.

It was a befitting farewell for one of Zimbabwe’s decorated medical gurus, at the Northside community church in Harare this Saturday during a church service where mourners gathered to pay their last respects to a giant in the field of medicine.

Dr Bwakura’s widow, Ethel said her marriage to the late doctor was more of friendship since their first encounter in Germany where they were studying.

“We met in Germany where he was studying for medicine and we started as friends during that time. Our friendship evolved into a relationship and later we got married. I had a husband who was very caring especially for his kids because he always attended to their needs while performing chores that I found very unique in a husband,” she said.

His son, Tapiwanashe Junior described his father as fortress of wisdom and pillar of strength for his family.

“My father was always there for us and we used to spend time together during his spare time. He always advised us to be responsible and resemble a culture of caring for others. To us he was like a friend,” said Tapiwanashe.

His colleagues from the medical fraternity were at pains describing the loss of one of the most revered medical specialists for the country.

Dr Bwakura who succumbed to cancer in South Africa last Sunday where he was receiving medical attention was buried at Glen forest cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Ethel and three sons; Anesu, Tapiwanashe Junior and Mudiwa. ZBC News