Warriors fan succumbs to stroke after Zim loss to Malawi at AFCON

A 47 year old Gweru based Warriors fan identified as Jainos Zidyah reportedly suffered a stroke and died owing to Zimbabwe’s loss to Malawi at the AFCON tournament.

The sad news was confirmed in a story published by the state owned tabloid newspaper H-Metro on Thursday.

According to the publication, Zidyah who was also a CAPS United die hard fan reportedly succumbed to complications of the stroke he suffered when the Warriors lost 2-1 to the Flames of Malawi.

The defeat saw the Warriors crashing out of the AFCON competition after they had previously lost 1-0 to Senegal in their tournament’s opening match.

Reports indicate that Gabadinho Mhango’s second half strike which handed Zimbabwe a disappointing and painful defeat affected Zidyah who was also diabetic.

Initially, he allegedly collapsed and was quickly ferried to the hospital where it was confirmed he suffered a stroke that occured due to high blood pressure.

His nephew only identified as Powerman confirmed to H-Metro.

“The day started well for us as we awaited the Warriors versus Malawi match. My uncle was in a jovial mood and was more happier when Zimbabwe scored to take the lead, however he then appeared too distraught when Malawi equalised,” said Powerman the deceased’s nephew.

“But it got worse when Mhango scored his second to hand Malawi a win. We rushed him to the hospital after we had given him his hypertension medication. We were told he had suffered stroke as a result of a nerve rapture,” he added.

Zidyah who was reportedly a father of three was laid to rest at Mutapa Cemetery in Gweru yesterday.

Apart from strongly falling in love with the Warriors, the late 47-year-old was also a CAPS United and Arsenal FC supporter. Nehanda Radio