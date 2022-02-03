Best present for Chamisa birthday is “to register to vote” – Mahere

Supporters of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa showered him with birthday blessings as he turned 44.

On Wednesday, Chamisa thanked God after being gifted another year.

He said: “D.O.B 3am 02-02-78. @44 Wisdom, blessings and honor come from You, Oh God. And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might; In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all.I thank You for this life. And praise Your glorious name. All Glory be to you! @Godisinit. ”

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the best present citizens could give Chamisa was them registering to vote.

“🟡The citizens wish the Citizen President a very happy birthday!

“The best birthday gift we can give him would be to register to vote & ensure we encourage all those around us to register too! Zimbabwe shall be free!🇿🇼💫,” Mahere said.

CCC Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs Luke Tamborinyoka praised Chamisa.

“Today is the people’s President’s birthday. In Zimbabwe there is a court President declared by the country’s captured Judiciary. Then there is a people’s President who exudes a natural, effortless charm in his nexus with the ordinary citizens.

“The people’s President who turns 44 today is a mortal being and has his own frailties like the rest of us but that does not detract from his own contribution to the moment that is upon us as a nation.

“Nelson Chamisa is undoubtedly the man of the moment and is currently Zimbabwe’s best foot forward as we stand on the cusp of a watershed plebiscite in 2023,” he said.

Exiled former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi said: “Victoria High School Old Students Association and class of 83 wishes old boy @nelsonchamisa a HBD! ‘So teach us to number our days , that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom’ Psalm 90:12.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba celebrated working with Chamisa.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwean Citizens , we take this opportunity to wish President Advocate @nelsonchamisa a happy birthday. It is an honor to work with such a committed, genuine & transformative leader. We thank God for the gift of life. More life Mr President Sir! Chamisa@44,” he said. Nehanda Radio