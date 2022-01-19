Warriors defender Brendan Galloway extends his stay with Plymouth

Despite being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury in December, Warriors defender Brendan Galloway has signed a new 18 months contract with League One side Plymouth Argyle FC in England.

Plymouth who are now home to Galloway since securing a move from Luton Town last summer, confirmed the contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

“Argyle are delighted to confirm that @brendan_gallo37 has signed a new 1️8 month contract at the club,” the club wrote on twitter.

The 25-year-old left-footed defender was now out of contract at the Home Park. His short term contract expired at the beginning of this month (January).

But the Theatre of Greens executives have offered him a fresh stay until June 2023, even though he is still undergoing a knee injury rehabilitation.

Galloway who scored two goals in the 16 games he featured for Argyle this season, reportedly dislocated his knee against Wycombe last month.

The injury resulted in the utility Warriors defender being ruled out of the on-going Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking to the club’s media department, the full-back expressed his delight towards his new contract.

“To be honest I am delighted. This is where I want to be, I love the club, I love the players, I love the staff,” he said.

He also promised to work hard during rehab in order to see a speedy recovery and bounce back from the injury much stronger.

“I am going to work as hard as I can in the rehab to get back and be better than before,” Galloway added.

“We have great people working around us and we have amazing fans so it was a no brainer really.”

His manager Steven Schumacher said he is happy that Galloway agreed to renew his contract with Argyle who are currently seated on sixth position with 43 points from 25 games with two games in hand.

“We are delighted that Brendan has agreed a new deal and will be staying at Home Park,” Schumacher said.

“His performances in the early part of this season warranted him being offered a new contract and he was about to sign it just before his injury occurred.

“Brendan will now continue his rehab program and we know he will be doing everything he can to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible and get back on the pitch to help the team next season.”

Then on retaining the former Everton player to the fold, Argyle Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip said, “Brendan is a quality footballer who brings so much to this club.

“The new contract not only shows a really good message from the club that we are committed to Brendan and want to help him through his injury, but we also feel he has a big part to play in our future.” Nehanda Radio