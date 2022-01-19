Mangwana quotes Bible verse while ‘lying’ about Mnangagwa picture

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana quoted a Bible verse to substantiate his ‘lies’ that President Emmerson Mnangagwa met the elderly during the beginning of his annual leave this year.

Mnangagwa is currently on an annual vacation and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga is Acting as President.

Mangwana, the former UK nurse, on Tuesday posted a picture of Mnangagwa with his elders in a certain village, claiming it was current. He went on to quote Proverbs 11:2 to validate his assertion that the Head of State was humble.

“There is something about going to be among your people during your break. It speaks to being grounded, humble and well brought up. Now imagine when you are the leader of a whole nation, such humility, ‘with humility comes wisdom’ Proverbs 11:2,” Mangwana said.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono did not take hours to prove to the public that Mangwana had inexpertly extracted the picture from 2018 archives. Chin’ono labeled Mangwana “the worst Government communicator in the history of the regime’s 41 years.”

“Welcome to the world of @nickmangwana’s LIES!

“This man is the worst Government communicator in the history of the regime’s 41 years. He went and pulled a picture of the president in 2018, and then posted it today pretending that the president spent time with these men today,” Chin’ono said.

He went on to post a screenshot of the same picture. It was posted on 25 December 2018 by one Rufaz–Jerera King.

It was captioned: “71@Mavhure Tichiri kunhamo ye Coke Cora; vaichema cement akapedza kuvaka here? Or it was usual voices of complaining tisina chikuvakiwa? Musadyiwa netsananguro @matigary @lashiasn @GomoDubi HandeiTione @matigary @RMajongwe @larry_moyo @Gibbo14918178 @xandatoto.”

This is not the first time the Information permanent secretary has been mocked.

In August last year, he received backlash after he posted a story that claimed Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema followed Mnangagwa to his hotel where they held a 30-minute closed-door meeting after his inauguration.

Mangwana’s sentiments were dismissed after visuals showed that the same room that Mnangagwa was seen with Hichilema, was the one where Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was captured with the Zambian leader. Nehanda Radio