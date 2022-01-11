Everything you need to know about Davido and his 30 Billion Gang

‘The big boys’ or ‘Mbinga dzema shuwa’ whatever you decide to call them, the Nigerian men in green put the whole country at a standstill over the weekend.

Social media was flooded with images of fashion designer Danielle Simba Allen’s traditional wedding with Nigerian socialite Ego, but little is known about the couple.

The Nigerian men stole the show as they sprayed dollar notes on the new couple. Apart from Davido another notable face was his manager Asa Asika who also represented the Green and White flagged country very well.

Davido also treated the newly weds with a nice performance at the after party which was held at Pabloz night club.

According to Nigerian media, the Nigerian ‘roora squad’ which was being led by Davido is known as the 30 Billion Gang or DMW and the musician is the President.

Derived from the line ’30 billion for the account’ off his hit song IF. Davido founded the 30 Billion Gang in 2018.

Since the lyrics were sung, the gang has developed a life of their own with a fashion line and the phrase has become a certified street slang.

It is also a way of identifying Davido’s crew. The circle is just small and are his closest friends who hang out with him in the music industry and social spaces.

The ‘Jowo’ hitmaker even bought them some jewellery sets showing their affiliation with his ‘gang.’ Nehanda Radio