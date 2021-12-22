CAPS United franchise ‘up for sale’ as club nears collapse – source

Harare based side CAPS United are reportedly on the brink of collapse owing to stiff financial constraints that have hit the club in recent years and more seriously this season.

The club’s current situation has allegedly intensified, reportedly compelling management to consider selling the team’s franchise.

A player who spoke to Nehanda Radio on condition of anonymity indicated that his bosses Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani are contemplating selling the club.

Nevertheless, he said no formal communication had been made by the club owners to players so far.

“It’s true, madhara akuda kutengesa club, zvinenge zvavaremera izvi,” he said.

“But so far avasati vatiudza officially kuti ndizvo zviripo, asi apana mari saka team ikutonzi ikutengeswa.”

At the moment, CAPS players have not received salaries for November and December.

And in protests to the ongoing situation, players boycotted the team’s training sessions for almost two weeks.

Furthermore, their weekend’s league encounter versus Black Rhinos was postponed because the club reportedly failed to raise funds to get its players tested for Covid-19 as per PSL directives.

However, all this is happening at a time when financial difficulties are the order of the day for a number of domestic clubs.

Premier league giants Bosso and Dembare once fell victim to similar financial problems this season.

This was before Sakunda Holdings came to their rescue.

Controversial business mogul Kuda Tagwirei’s giant oil company chipped in with a massive sponsorship deal for both clubs to the tune of US$5.3 million for three seasons.

Makepekepe missed out on the lucrative sponsorship deal with reports indicating that Tutisani snubbed Sakunda citing the club had already secured a better deal.

Prior to this season, CAPS management had been making frantic efforts to pay their players’ salaries in time.

Although as it stands the situation seems to be extremely serious as compared to the previous ones. Nehanda Radio