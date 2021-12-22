FIFA instructs Zimbabwe’s SRC to reinstate ZIFA executive or face consequences

World football governing body, FIFA, have instructed the Sports and Recreation Commision (SRC) in Zimbabwe to reverse its decision to suspend the ZIFA secretariat by 3 January 2022.

According to FIFA’s directive, the SRC should reinstate the ZIFA executive committe that was suspended on 16 November 2021 due to several allegations.

FIFA then emphasised that the SRC’s failure to comply with the federation’s order before the stipulated date, will result in severe consequences including the suspension of football in Zimbabwe.

This was confirmed in a letter written by FIFA Chief Member Association Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie addressed to the ZIFA Secretary General Joseph Mamutse, dated 21 December 2021.

“We kindly ask you to inform the SRC that in the event its decision to suspend the Zifa executive committee members and to appoint a ‘restructuring committee’ instead are not reversed before 3 January 2022 at the latest, we would have no other choice, but to submit the present matter to the Bureau of Fifa Council for consideration and decision,” reads part of the letter.

“Without prejudice to the above, we would like to highlight that Fifa is committed to investigating the aforesaid allegations brought forward by the SRC as soon as the latter has shared with our independent judicial bodies all relevant documentation brought before ordinary courts in Zimbabwe and for which we understand no decision has been taken by these courts to date.”

Furthermore, in the letter, FIFA also dismissed the suspension of the Felton Kamambo led board citing the allegations are mere and have no concrete evidence.

“In this context, we consider that the aforementioned by the SRC to suspend all members of the executive committee based on mere allegations without proof of a final and binding ruling and subsequently to appoint ‘restructuring committee’ in lieu of the ZIFA executive committe would appear to be clearly contrary to the above statutory principles,” the letter continued.

With FIFA having finally spoken out towards the ongoing feud between the SRC and ZIFA, this might result in the Warriors’ suspension at the AFCON finals if there is no mutual or amicable agreement within the three parties to resolve the concerning matter.

It’s only 19 days to go for the 33rd edition of the AFCON tournament slated for Cameroon next year.

The games will kickstart on 9 January and end on 6 February.

Zimbabwe are in Group B with Senegal, Malawi and Guinea.

Meanwhile, this happens at a time when the Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza officially announced his AFCON 30 member squad on Tuesday afternoon. Nehanda Radio