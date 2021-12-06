War veterans plan to pass vote of no confidence in VP Chiwenga

War Veterans loyal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa are reportedly planning to pass a vote of no confidence in his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) led by Christopher Mutsvangwa is allegedly accusing VP Chiwenga of harbouring ambitions to take the president’s job.

Douglas Mahiya, who is secretary for war veterans in Zanu PF was singled out as one of the senior members in the ZNLWVA backing Chiwenga to overthrow Mnangagwa.

The Standard on Sunday revealed that war veterans in Mashonaland Central recently organised a meeting at the Mt Darwin Sports Club where they resolved to block Mahiya from allegedly meddling in their affairs by trying to impose Chiwenga loyalists in their structures.

“We, the undersigned representatives of the veterans of the liberation struggle, are concerned about the unsanctioned and divisive visits to our province by Cde Mahiya, which has resulted in loss of focus, confusion and serious division among veterans themselves and our party at large,” reads part of the resolutions.

“We noticed Cde Mahiya is moving around with his team restructuring the veterans league against the party and president’s directive.

“For some time Cde Mahiya has been visiting our province.

“We would like to put it on record that as veterans of the liberation struggle in Mashonaland Central, we distance ourselves from Cde Mahiya’s actions and motives.”

Insiders told the Standard that some of the war veterans wanted to pass a vote of no confidence in Chiwenga before the 2023 polls. They accused Chiwenga of sponsoring the war veterans demonstrating against Mnangagwa’s regime for better welfare.

“The war veterans loyal to Mnangagwa are plotting the ouster of VP Chiwenga,” a war veteran, who requested anonymity, said.

“The war veterans think VP Chiwenga is behind the group of war veterans protesting over poor pensions to discredit Mnangagwa and alienate him from the former fighters, who are the king makers in the ruling party.”

In September, nine war veterans were arrested detained after protesting against poor pay-outs.