Benjani set for another dance as Zim Warriors assistant manager

Former Zimbabwe national team skipper Benjani Mwaruwari is reportedly being linked with the Warriors job once again, as one of the assistant coaches at next year’s AFCON finals in Cameroon.

His (Mwaruwari) possible return in the Warriors fold comes barely three months after the country’s football association, ZIFA showed him the exit door.

Popularly known as the Undertaker, the ex-striker was fired alongside the rest of the then Warriors technical bench which was led by coach Zdravko Logarusic.

Mwaruwari got fired exactly two weeks after he was appointed as Warriors’ third assistant coach working together with Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe who were both axed in September.

His short lived term saw him seating just twice on the Warriors bench, during two World Cup qualifiers versus South Africa and Ethiopia respectively.

But according to the Herald’s article on Tuesday, Mwaruwari is set to bounce back to his position as the suspended ZIFA board continue with its preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon in January 2022.

The 42-year-old former Manchester City player is a holder of a CAF A coaching license which is a level below UEFA Pro license but allows its holders to be assistants at national team level.

Mwaruwari attained his coaching course at Belfast, Ireland in July this year (2021).

When Loga got sacked in September, the former Portsmouth striker emerged to be the fan’s favourite candidate to replace the Croat.

However, according to continental governing body, CAF' statutes on coaching, as it stands, Mwaruwari is not fully qualified to sit on the bench as a head coach for any national team.