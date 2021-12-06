Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters tie the knot
Keen Mushapaidze (second right) and model Panashe Peters (second left) tie the knot
Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters tie the knot

By Keith Mlauzi

Forget about toxic social media proverbs that say ‘Mjolo is a pandemic’ because Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters are proof that true love will always win.

The catwalk Queen and Jah Prayzah’s manager tied the knot over the weekend and their wedding has become the most talked about on the streets of social media.

Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters seen here with AAG president Mike Chimombe
Keen Mushapaidze and model Panashe Peters seen here with AAG president Mike Chimombe

The couple broke social media in March when Keen went down on one knee proposing to his girlfriend -now wife- during her birthday celebrations.

In June they took their relationship to another level as Keen paid the bride price for his fiancee.

Now the couple have put the icing on the cake with a white wedding. Videos and pictures from the wedding flooded social media.

In one of the most trending video, Jah Prayzah is seen performing his song Nyeredzi off his latest Gwara album.

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for the newly weds. Nehanda Radio

