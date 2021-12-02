Mnangagwa accuses teachers unions of conspiring with British govt

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused teachers unions in Zimbabwe of conspiring with the British government against his administration.

Mnangagwa cited recent comments by a junior minister in the British House of Lords that their government was meeting with trade unions to discuss their welfare and claimed that the former coloniser was interfering with the sovereignty of Zimbabwe.

The Zanu PF leader said his administration had instituted an investigation to determine the conduct of the British and local teachers against his under-fire administration.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, Mnangagwa said: “Only last week, our country Zimbabwe became a subject of unmerited focus and debate in the British House of Lords,” he said.

“In the ensuing debate by that foreign legislative body with no jurisdiction over our country, a junior minister of Her Majesty’s Government in charge of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, one Mister Tariq Mahmood, revealed that Her Majesty’s Government ‘has been meeting in Harare with various [trade] unions, including teaching unions, most recently in September 2021 on salaries and the impact of Covid-19’.”

Mnangagwa added: “To us, this brazen disclosure was yet another confirmation of very gross, unwarranted and blatant interference in the domestic affairs of our country by the British government, contrary to rules and precepts of the Geneva Conventions which regulate inter-state relations.

“Equally, civic groups, and teachers employed by the Zimbabwe Government to work here in Zimbabwe are not employees of the British government, whether by contract or by remuneration. Their activities, singly or in combination, have nothing to do with the British government, or any foreign government for that matter.

“Because of this brazen, self-confessed violation of our sovereignty and threat to our national security and stability by the British government, the Government will institute a full and thorough investigation into this very grave matter,” he added.

Last week, the United Kingdom (UK) House of Lords discussed the human rights abuses and enactment of draconian laws in Mnangagwa’s regime and urged the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to put pressure on his government to uphold the rule of law.

UK Minister of State, Lord Ahmad said his government was concerned about the suspension of the rule of law in Zimbabwe. He expressed concern over the continued incarceration of pro-democracy activist and MDC Alliance youth leader Makomborero Haruzivishe.

“The UK remains concerned about the political situation in Zimbabwe. We urge the Zimbabwean government to live up to their own Constitution.

“Our embassy is also in touch with Mr Haruzivishe’s lawyers as we await the outcome of his appeal,” he said. Nehanda Radio