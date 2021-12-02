Minister Mhona appoints 9 more board members for 5 Transport Ministry parastatals

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has appointed nine more board members for five parastatals.

Announcing the members appointed as chairpersons and board members of the Traffic Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), National Handling Service (NHS), Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) on Wednesday Mhona said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had approved the appointments.

“I’m pleased to announce that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E. D Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of three men and seven women of integrity to the Boards that I have highlighted,” Mhona said during a press conference.

Accordingly, Kura Sibanda has been appointed chairperson of TSCZ while Zvichanzii Venancia Mugota was appointed board member of the same parastatal.

Theresa Rovodza was appointed NHS chairperson, Caroline Rudo Mudenda was made the NHS board member together with Margaret Mantiziba.

Mhona also appointed Molly Dingani as NRZ board member, James Tsabora as board member of ACZ together with Faith Chiwungwe.

Maxmore Njanji former head of finance at Cottco was also appointed CAAZ board member.

On behalf of all the newly appointed board chairpersons and board members the incoming chairperson of TSCZ, Kura Sibanda read an acceptance statement and vowed that he and the team that has been appointed would deliver good results for the transport system in Zimbabwe.

“We humbly accept these appointments knowing very well the scale and gravity of problems in the various modes of transport in which our organizations serve. The problems in recent years have been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which in the past few days has led to our country and few other southern African Countries being sealed off from the rest of the world because of the discovery of the omicron Covid-19 variant.

“These International and Regional travel restrictions undoubtedly affect our business operations, productivity and economic recovery and as a result we pledge our commitment to working with our Government and all the stakeholders

to mitigate the adverse impact in the sectors we have been appointed to serve.

“As Chairman of the Traffic Safety Council, I stand before you seared by the adversity of the lean years we have experienced as a country, sealed by the patriotism of the blood and tears that unite us as countrymen and above all a proud Zimbabwean.

“It is my intention to play my role well and build a strong and united team that delivers. As an incoming board, we will strive in such a way that, tomorrow will find us a step ahead! Where we have differences, we will embrace them for the common good, rather than arm them,” Sibanda said. Nehanda Radio