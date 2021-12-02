‘It will be an honour to win Chibuku Cup’- Ngezi Platinum player Mtigo

In-form Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Bruno Mtigo has told Nehanda Radio that he will be honoured to win the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup with the Mhondoro outfit.

Mtigo’s sentiments comes after Ngezi are scheduled to play FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup final at Mandava Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The kickoff time of the cup match is 3pm, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder remains hopeful to win the much coveted trophy in the local league after missing it in 2019 when Ngezi lost to Bosso in a final that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

“It will be an honour to finally win the Chibuku Super Cup with Ngezi Platinum Stars because in 2019 we lost in the final to Highlanders,” he said.

Mtigo is currently on top of his form following an impressive performance in his past few games, also noting his scoring prowess under the watchful eye of Rodwell Dhlakama.

He is currently leading the tournament’s top scorer chart with seven goals under his name.

Nonetheless, Mtigo told Nehanda Radio that he is not carried away by being the leading top goal scorer but is focused to win ahead of the competition’s finale on Sunday.

“I admit that so far I am doing well, but I will stay focused until we play our final game. Playing football comes naturally just like breathing and it’s every player’s wish to grow from stage A to B,” Mtigo added.

The former Chapungu United player was handed his Ngezi debut in June in the Chibuku Cup group stage encounter against FC Platinum.

He was introduced as a super sub in the final six minutes of the match.

It only took him five touches to prove his worth to Dhlakama’s squad after he scored a brace to sink Platinum who were leading by a goal to nil.

However, Mtigo is yet to win any professional or competitive trophy in his football career.

He was not part of the Ngezi Platinum squad that won the same cup (Chibuku) in 2016.

Despite that the player still gave thanks to the almighty for what he has managed to achieve in his career at the moment.

“Yes I have never won any professional trophy by I want to thank the almighty for my football career.”

The pint sized midfielder then went on to admit that Platinum who are at home may utilise on home advantage since the final will be played at their fortress home ground, Mandava Stadium.

“As a player I understand that support is massive motivation, so for FC Platinum it could be an advantage as well,” Mtigo revealed. Nehanda Radio