Unathi Nkayi was fired with immediate effect after an argument between her and Sizwe Dhlomo, resulting in the station siding with the Afternoon Drive host on what occurred in the disagreement
Unathi, Sizwe and Kaya FM spat takes ugly turn

By Nehanda Radio

By Ngwako Malatji and Theo Nyhaba | Sunday World |

Nkayi, who presented the Midday Joy show, was expelled by the Gauteng-based broadcaster after she allegedly falsely accused her former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo of bullying her in one of their ugly off-air verbal spats on October 26.

In a letter written by her attorney, David Feinberg of Rosengarten & Feinberg, to station bosses on Tuesday last week, Nkayi accused them of not gagging Dhlomo and allowing him free rein to discuss her booting on social media, while they made her sign a confidentiality clause to not ventilate the matter in public.

“In the letter, her lawyers are saying Kaya FM even went as far as warning her not to utilise any platform to express her version of events in relation to matters addressed,” said the sympathiser.

