Zuva Habane clashes with SA Idols judge Unathi over selfie snub

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

There was drama on social media last night after Zimbabwean vlogger Zuva Habane dragged South African Idols judge Unathi Nkayi over the coals for refusing to take a selfie with her.

Apparently, Zuva was at a hotel at which Unathi and her friends were also at. On noticing her favorite celeb, Zuva decided to go and ask to take a selfie with her.

However, it all went sour when Unathi denied her the selfie citing that Zuva was not putting on her facemask when she approached her.

This did not seat well with Zuva who then decided to post the incident on her social media platform. She accused Unathi of pretending to be polite whilst she brushed her off in a dismissive manner.

In response to the message, Unathi apologized to Zuva Habane if she felt offended by her refusal to take a selfie with her, stressing that she was protecting herself and her family considering that there is Covid-19.

Unathi claimed that she turned down the selfie request simply because Zuva was all lovey-dovey with her partner kissing and cuddling before she then came to her without a face mask to ask to take a selfie with her.

Unathi’s friend and South African TV personality Minnie Dlamini also jumped into the issue defending Unathi.

“You didn’t do anything wrong Unathi and its sad that you have to explain that just because she was upset you didn’t take a photo with her”, posted Minnie.

Zuva clapped back saying that the way Unathi treated her was unjustified as she and everyone else at the hotel was not wearing facemasks either.

“Sis you weren’t wearing a mask, No one was but that’s beside the point. I feel you handled Everything in a dismissive manner, Maybe you didn’t feel like it, I have days like That too.

“I adore you hence I was polite I just didn’t know this other side of you. Be nice to everyone, Some of them even pray for you That’s all I’m saying, have a nice day”, posted Zuva. Nehanda Radio