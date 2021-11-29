US$99 000 raised for Chamisa armour plated vehicle after attacks

Zimbabweans home and abroad have raised US$99 000 of the targeted US$120,000 for the purchase of an armour plated vehicle for opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa following countless attacks by Zanu PF thugs and alleged state security forces.

Chamisa is on a countrywide tour mobilising supporters ahead of the 2023 elections and the by-elections set for the first quarter of 2022.

During his tour of Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces three weeks ago, the opposition leader faced a backlash from thuggish Zanu PF supporters who blocked some roads while police also allegedly disrupted his meetings.

The MDC Alliance claims Chamisa survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as bullets hit one of his convoy vehicles. The opposition says the matter has since been reported to the police.

Against that background, MDC Alliance supporters in Zimbabwe and the diaspora initiated a fundraising campaign for US$120 000 to buy their leader a protective car.

The GoFundMe platform by Monday morning indicated that US$99 000 has so far been raised by more than 2600 Zimbabweans across the world.

The campaign was initiated by one, T. Basvi (popularly known as Mudhara B) and “five others”. The fundraisers say the money will be managed by an “audited committee”.

A statement on the platform read: “It is clear that the regime wants to continue to frustrate democracy by attacking the main opposition.

“The recent attacks showed that the regime wants to injure or cause serious harm to Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“We want to send a clear message of solidarity by replacing Chamisa’s vehicle which was destroyed during the recent attacks orchestrated by the regime in Masvingo.” Nehanda Radio