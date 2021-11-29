Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mai Tt weds U.S based boyfriend two weeks after engagement

Call it love in the fast lane!

By Keith Mlauzi

Barely five months after shooting his shot via Facebook messenger, United States based Tinashe Maphosa is officially the husband to local comedian Mai Tt, born Felistas Murata.

The pair stole the limelight over the past few weeks after they reportedly got engaged.

Two weeks after getting engaged the couple have now sealed their love story with what seemed to have been an intimate wedding.

Videos and pictures of the wedding have flooded social media as the two exchanged vows in the presence of a marriage officer.

The comedian took to social media to celebrate her milestone by posting her wedding pictures with simple captions, “God remains God” and “Blessed Sunday fam. From the MaphosAS.”

About two weeks back Mai Tt took to Facebook and Instagram announcing she was now engaged to Maphosa.

She posted a picture of her hand with a ring on the ring finger and wrote, “Rings look good on me (with heart emojis). Engaged to Tinashe Maphosa.”

Following their engagement multiple online tabloid outlets claimed there was trouble in paradise.

The couple came out in public showing a united front declaring their undying love for each other regardless of the circulating rumors.

Messages of congratulations from fans and industry colleagues have been pouring in for the newly weds. Nehanda Radio

