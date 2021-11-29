ZIDA boss Douglas Munatsi found dead in suspicious house fire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close ally from the corporate world and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Douglas Munatsi has died in a suspicious house fire.

Police are currently investigating a fire at the prominent business executive’s 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara in which the former BancABC CEO was killed at around 4AM on Monday.

In a statement, the Northfields Owners Association chairman C Gardiner said the association was engaging the services of a forensic fire investigator to assess the cause of the fire.

“The association wishes to advise stakeholders that at approximately 02.50AM, on Monday 29th November, a fire was detected by the occupant of flat C9 in Northfields.

“There was no electricity at the time due to a cable fault. The occupant in C10 heard commotion and noise, and went to his balcony to investigate further. There, he heard from the occupant of C9 that there was a fire and he asked to call the fire brigade.

“At 02.59, the fire brigade was called, and they arrived at 03.11. They fought the blaze for 2 hrs, and despite their efforts, they were unable to save the occupant of C9, who is believed to be Mr Douglas Munatsi.

“Thanks must be given to the professionalism and endeavors of the City of Harare Fire Brigade. Without their intervention, is it very likely that more lives would have been lost and more property destroyed.

“The Association has engaged the services of a forensic fire investigator to assess the cause of the fire.”

Munatsi was appointed to the role o ZIDA CEO by Mnangagwa two years ago. According to ZimLive sources, Munatsi was due to meet Mnangagwa on Monday morning. Nehanda Radio