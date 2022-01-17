Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Déjà vu: Unathi Nkayi reportedly axed from ‘Idols SA’… Somizi re-hired

ShowbizFeaturedNews
By Keith Mlauzi 15,511
TV personality Unathi Nkayi is reportedly forced to leave ‘Idols SA’ season 18 while Somizi Mhlongo returns this year (2022)
TV personality Unathi Nkayi is reportedly forced to leave ‘Idols SA’ season 18 while Somizi Mhlongo returns this year (2022)

South African TV and Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has reportedly forced out of Idols SA season 18 while Somizi Mhlongo might make his return to the talent search competition.

Sources close to Idols revealed that Unathi will not return when the singing competition auditions begins on the 23rd of January.

Somizi
Somizi

City Press reports that her exit will see the dramatic return of Somizi who was suspended in the midst of Season 17 due to domestic abuse allegations.

“Somizi has been given the green light because he is obviously the life of the show.

Related Articles

Unathi, Sizwe and Kaya FM spat takes ugly turn

20,069

Kelly Khumalo snubs Garwe restaurant as Somizi hits back at…

46,564

Kelly Khumalo replaces Somizi as ‘Guest Chef’…

109,188

Mohale Motaung: ’It was never my intention to have private…

30,923

“There was a huge difference when he was not on the show, in terms of declining viewership. So he will be making a return this season after he was given a break last year to sort out his issues,” said a source.

This is deja vu for Unathi who was fired by Johannesburg radio station Kaya 959 in November due to abuse allegations. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments