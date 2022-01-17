Déjà vu: Unathi Nkayi reportedly axed from ‘Idols SA’… Somizi re-hired

South African TV and Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has reportedly forced out of Idols SA season 18 while Somizi Mhlongo might make his return to the talent search competition.

Sources close to Idols revealed that Unathi will not return when the singing competition auditions begins on the 23rd of January.

City Press reports that her exit will see the dramatic return of Somizi who was suspended in the midst of Season 17 due to domestic abuse allegations.

“Somizi has been given the green light because he is obviously the life of the show.

“There was a huge difference when he was not on the show, in terms of declining viewership. So he will be making a return this season after he was given a break last year to sort out his issues,” said a source.

This is deja vu for Unathi who was fired by Johannesburg radio station Kaya 959 in November due to abuse allegations. Nehanda Radio