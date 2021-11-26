MDC Alliance member “tortured by Zanu-PF” during Chamisa tour dies

Opposition MDC Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere who was allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected Zanu PF thugs during party leader Nelson Chamisa’s tour of Gutu has succumbed to the injuries.

In a statement, the opposition party confirmed the death of Mawere whom it said was tortured by Zanu PF supporters in Gutu, Masvingo Province.

“The MDC Alliance mourns the sad passing of our member, Nyasha Zhambe Mawere.

“He was abducted and severely tortured by Zanu PF thugs after he attended President Nelson Chamisa community leaders’ meeting in Gutu. Political violence must stop. The regime is at war with the people,” read the statement.

Chamisa visited Masvingo Province when he was initiating his countrywide tour meant to mobilise supporters ahead of the 2023 elections. The opposition leader and his supporters who accompanied him faced a backlash when Zanu PF supporters blocked roads and disrupted his meetings.

“Assassination attempts” on opposition officials were also reported and Mawere was one of the victims of alleged abduction and torture.

MDC Alliance Secretary for International relations Gladys Hlatshwayo castigated Zanu PF accusing it of being “evil and cruel”.

“I don’t understand why a human being must die because they support an opposition political party. This is deeply deeply disturbing and yet another reminder of Zanu PF’s cruel, evil and macabre politics. They belong to the Stone Age period. Rest In Peace Nyasha Zhambe Mawere,” she said.

MDC Alliance Treasurer General David Coltart said: “I am distressed to hear that @mdczimbabwe member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere from Gutu has died.

“He was abducted and severely tortured by Zanu PF thugs when he attended President Nelson Chamisa’s tour of Gutu. Zanu PF’s murders of opposition activists continue as they have for 41 years.”

Chamisa himself has since reported an assassination attempt after one of his cars was shot by bullets in Mutare to during his tour of Manicaland Province. Nehanda Radio