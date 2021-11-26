Prince Dube undergoing rehabilitation, striker might miss AFCON

Tanzanian outfit, Azam and Warriors forward Prince Dube is still injured and currently undergoing a rehabilitation process under the close watch of the club’s doctors, a source privy to the developments has told Nehanda Radio.

Dube has been out of action since May this year as a result of a hernia injury and abdominal complications that saw him miss the Warriors’ World Cup qualifier games versus Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia.

The club announced that he had started some light training and was ready to return for competitive matches.

But according to the source, Dube is still out injured and the rehabilitation process is meant to get him into action in four weeks time.

Last month the striker was flown to Cape Town for special treatment on the hernia injury.

“The striker is still not yet back like how it is being said by the media. He is still under a rehabilitation programme and at the moment he is on week one of which he needs maybe four weeks to be ready and psychologically get back to the team,” said the source.

“We cannot rush to say he is back to full fitness since rehabilitation is a process. Time will tell.

“Maybe we may start to see him in action in the second half of the season, maybe in the Mapinduzi Cup. Those who are working with him are still trying to build a foundation because he has been out of action for too long.”

Asked whether the condition means the former Highlanders FC player is assured to be part of the Warriors AFCON squad in January the source revealed that there is still uncertainty on his availability.

“What I can say is that it’s not yet definite whether Prince might be available for the AFCON tournament in January though at the sametime he cannot be ruled out,” added the source.

This season Dube only featured once for his Tanzanian paymasters. That is when he played and scored in a pre-season friendly match against Zambian side Kabwe Warriors in August.

His inclusion in Azam’s matchday squad that played Kabwe stirred huge outcry in Zimbabwe after the club had forced his withdrawal from the Warriors squad citing his injury. Nehanda Radio