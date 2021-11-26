Mwonzora MP Yvonne Musarurwa arrested for assault a month later

MDC-T proportional representative MP Yvonne Musarurwa has finally been arrested over a month after assaulting party vice president Thokozani Khupe’s ally Kudzanai Mashumba (48) in Harare.

Musarurwa caused havoc at the Media Centre in Harare in October after she disrupted Mushumba’s press conference and manhandled him together with some party youths accusing him of not being a party member.

Mashumba was yet to expose ‘a possible split of the party and corruption in the MDC-T’, according to a flier he shared.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Musarurwa, saying some of Musarurwa’s co-accused were on the run.

“Musarurwa has been arrested today (yesterday) by the police in connection with a report made by Kudzanai Mashumba (48). It is an assault report where she was named as one of the suspects,” Nyathi said.

Musarurwa is one of the three MDC-T activists who were serving a 20-year jail term for allegedly killing a Harare police Inspector Petros Mutedza in 2011. She was granted amnesty by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.

After her release, she joined the MDC ‘s smaller faction, the MDC-T, and worked against the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

She is expected to appear in court today (Friday). Nehanda Radio