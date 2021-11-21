Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

The Afrobeats star said the appeal had been "playful" (Picture by Getty Images)
Davido: Afrobeats star to give fan donations to orphanages

By BBC News

Afrobeats star Davido says he will give away 250m Nigerian Naira ($608,000; £450,000) to orphanages in Nigeria after fans sent him money.

Earlier this week, the musician asked fans who believe “I’ve given you a hit song” to send money to a bank account he detailed under his name.

Davido on Saturday said the appeal had been made in a “playful manner”, but had exceeded his expectations.

He thanked those who had donated cash, as he announced how it would be used.

The amount being given to orphanages includes fan donations and a personal contribution of N50m.

Davido is considered one of Africa’s biggest music stars. He has won MTV and BET music awards and has collaborated with international artists including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.

His social media request this week had been met with a mixed reception. Some pointed out that the star, who has some 22 million followers on Instagram, often flashes his lavish lifestyle online.

In one Twitter post with laughing emojis, Davido said his aim was to raise money to get his Rolls-Royce car cleared from a port.

He then shared bank account details and screenshots as the amount it contained continued to grow over a couple of days.

In his Saturday statement, the singer said it was his goal to do this fundraising for his birthday every year as a way to give back.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people,” he said. BBC News

