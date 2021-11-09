Defiant fired MP Killer Zivhu insists on Mnangagwa-Chamisa dialogue

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

After being fired by Zanu PF for pushing for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa last year, Killer Zivhu still insists talks between the two leaders will help Zimbabwe come out of its dire economic crisis.

The former Chivi South MP was fired from Zanu PF on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile is the the only solution to Zimbabwe’s challenges.

Last week, Zivhu told Mnangagwa that he was spending a lot of money trying to re-engage with Western countries while failing to organise dialogue with Chamisa.

“Re-engagement with the West is important, but not better than a dialogue with Chamisa. Wasting resources trying to re-engage with the West hazvibatsiri. Kutaura na Chamisa hakudi mari kana Ndege just a phone call vanhu votosangana pa Garwe pachangovhurwa apo,” he said.

His sentiments come two days after Mnangagwa’s arrival from Glasgow, Scotland where he was attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Mnangagwa said the conference provided an opportunity for his government to re-engage with the United Kingdom and United States since he got the chance to meet the respective leaders of those countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden.

The two countries slapped Zimbabwe with targeted sanctions two decades ago in order to force the regime to respect human rights and end corruption and economic mismanagement.

The issues about dialogue arose in 2018 when Zimbabwe went through a disputed election and Mnangagwa’s win was only confirmed by a court stuffed with loyalist judges.

The MDC Alliance refused to recognise Mnangagwa's victory and continued to call him illegitimate while calling for genuine dialogue.