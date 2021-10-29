ED orders sharpening of Zanu-PF mobilisation amid Chamisa expansion

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered his Zanu PF party to step up mobilisation programmes amid the MDC Alliance’s massive countrywide campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing the Zanu PF Central Committee on Thursday, Mnangagwa said the party was targeting a massive victory in the upcoming elections. The party is tasked with mobilising its membership to ensure the party wins elections by a 5 million vote margin.

“A thunderous victory for the party in the 2023 harmonised general elections is imperative. Party mobilisation and organization must also be focused and sharpened to achieve the desired electoral victories in both urban and rural areas,” Mnangagwa warned.

“The party is on an accelerated course to ensure the development and prosperity of our great country, Zimbabwe. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, we are certainly building the Zimbabwe we all want; leaving no one and no place behind.”

This comes at a time when opposition MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, is on a countrywide tour mobilising supporters. The party is targeting six million members ahead of the plebiscite.

Chamisa has already invaded three provinces, Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West. On Wednesday, the main opposition leader was in Hurungwe where he said the party was welcomed with big hands.

“I’m in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West. Excellent reception and fantastic meetings. The mood is awesome. They tried their violent antics and blocking of roads but Our #Godisinit. Thank you Zimbabwe!!” he said.

Meanwhile, during his visits to the three provinces, Chamisa faced backlash from Zanu PF supporters who had been barricading roads. The ruling party at the time was also being helped by the police to intimidate the opposition with reports that even Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officials were following Chamisa.

The MDC Alliance also claims its leader was the target of an assassination attempt in Manicaland when what appeared to be a bullet hole went through one of his convoy cars. Nehanda Radio