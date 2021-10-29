Minister defies court order, hires police to protect farm she grabbed from Grace Mugabe’s sister

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Minister of state and provincial affairs for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga reportedly defied a High Court order which barred her from occupying former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Rosemary Chidhakwa’s farm in Mazowe.

According to High Court order HC2019/21 Mavhunga was supposed to vacate a farmhouse subdivision 1 farm 25 of Glendale ,Mazowe but instead she is accused of conniving with Minister of Agriculture Anxious Masuka to create another farm within the same farm namely subdivision 2 of farm 25 measuring 262 435.

Chidhakwa is former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister and has been harassed ever since Mavhunga became a Minister under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s so-called Second Republic.

Mavhunga has since hired the police who are protecting her alleged farm despite the court order.

Contacted for comment she did not pick calls from this reporter and never responded to questions sent to her.

In June this year Chidhakwa approached the courts accusing Mavhunga, and her workers of invading her farm and disrupting the winter wheat cropping that was underway at the time.

Mavhunga then counter-sued, telling the court that in November 2020, the Lands Ministry offered her subdivision of the same piece of land.

“The effect of the aforementioned subdivision was that a new plot was created namely subdivision 2 of Farm 25 of Glendale measuring 262.435 hectares,” the minister wrote in her court application.

She claimed both parties were shown physical boundaries in the presence of their lawyers and accused Chidhakwa of trying to grab her land.

“The defendant has failed, refused, and or neglected to vacate the said premises in order to give plaintiff vacant possession of subdivision 2,” she wrote in her declaration.”

The War Veterans Association in the province is up in arms with Mavhunga lamenting the abuse of power on land issues. Nehanda Radio