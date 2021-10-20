US$60m Drax corruption case collapses… all key stakeholders acquitted

The US$60 million Drax Covidgate scandal has literally collapsed following the controversial acquittal of all key stakeholders.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guvuriro yesterday removed two NatPharm bosses, former Managing Director Nancy Flora Sifeku and former finance manager Rolland Mlalazi, who were arrested for illegally awarding a tender for the supply Covid-19 materials to a shadowy company called Drax International.

In acquitting them magistrate Muchuchuti-Guvuriro said the State had failed to provide the accused persons with a trial date within a reasonable time.

The two were accused of failing to follow procedures in awarding Drax International LLC a tender to supply Covid-19 materials and medicines.

The scandal led to the arrest of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo last year, a few days after Drax International representative Delish Nguwaya was also arrested on charges of lying to the government that his company was a medical firm in a bid to supply the government with supplies. They were all released on bail.

The case took a twist when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins were also fingered as the alleged beneficiaries.

Leaked documents suggested that a company called Drax Consult and Drax International were first awarded a contract worth US$20 million to supply medical equipment and medicines and another US$40 million for the supply of Covid-19 medicine and personal protective equipment.

The deal was canceled and the beneficiaries are working on recovering the two million that had already been paid by the Zimbabwean government. Nehanda Radio