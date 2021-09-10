Media personality Yvonne Mangunda exits DeMbare after 10 months

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Television and Radio personality Yvonne Tendai Mangunda has resigned from her position as marketing and communications manager for Dynamos Football Club 10 months after joining the Premier League giants.

Mangunda announced her departure through a lengthy statement posted on her Facebook Page on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Star FM radio presenter did not reveal her next plans but said it was ‘time to move on.’

She wrote, “Thank you for the warmth and love you have shown me in the past 10 months. From conversations in the streets and on social media. Thank you for welcoming me into the family from day one. Thank you for the memories.”

She revealed she was happy for the memories and her first medal she received when she was part of the club.

“I am so glad to have been part of such a big family, but it is time for me to move on.” She continued, “I have resigned as marketing and communications manager. I will forever cherish the moments I had with the team including receiving my first medal, in the Independence Cup.”

She did not reveal the reasons behind her resignation.

In November last year, Mangunda who is affectionately known by Star FM listeners as ‘The first lady of Sports’, revealed she was joining DeMbare and leaving Star FM.

“As my chapter with Star FM concludes, a new season has begun. I am now the Marketing and Communication Manager for the biggest club in Zimbabwe, Dynamos. It’s a privilege to have been headhunted by the most supported team, with the most titles in Zimbabwe,” read her tweet at the time.

The former sportscaster became a household name after appearing on home screens when she featured in ZTV’s soap Studio 263. She joined Star FM as a sportscaster along with Steve Vickers. Nehanda Radio