DeMbare partners ZUPCO to secure a special travel deal for their fans

Dynamos have announced a partnership deal with the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company [ZUPCO] for a special travel package that will see the parastatal ferrying the club’s supporters at a subsidised fare of US$2 to and from their designated pick up points.

The club revealed this in a statement issued Wednesday and shared on their various social media pages.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that the club and ZUPCO have put together a special travel package for the fans for the 2023 season.

“The package which is set to be officially unveiled next week will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos Football Club and CAPS United Football Club meet in the Harare Derby Part 1 at the National Sports Stadium.

‘The fan package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations which should afford the fans ease of transport to home and away games throughout the 2023 PSL season.

“The package will see fans getting onto shuttle buses from designated pick up points around Harare, Norton, Chitungwiza and Domboshawa will take the fans to and from the National Sports Stadium and or Rufaro Stadium, once the ceremonial home of Zimbabweans football is ready to host football matches.

“The return trip will cost $2 and fans will pay the fare in advance through their fan chapters. Packages for trips outside of Harare will be announced soon.

“The fans are however encouraged to regularize their membership with their fan chapters and will always be bound by the general code of conduct of the fan chapters during the trips.

The trial run for the travel package will see two buses deployed to Chitungwiza with a bus made available for Epworth. Pick up points and times for the two fan chapters will be communicated through the respective fan chapters.

“More buses will be deployed soon after the Harare Derby to ferry the fans back to selected destinations in Harare. More details will be communicated through the national fan chapters’ leadership.”

The deal comes after there has been an ‘outcry’ from the fans who were pleading for cheap and reliable transport to the stadium in response to last season which was marred by a low turn out.

DeMbare play cross-town rivals CAPS United in a match dubbed as the Harare Derby on Sunday afternoon at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick off time 3pm.