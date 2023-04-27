Chivayo’s new Rolls Royce Ghost cost US$700k, to arrive by weekend

Controversial and flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has boasted that his brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Ghost cost him US$700 000 and that this was ‘money well spent.”

The luxurious vehicle is not yet in Zimbabwe but it is expected to arrive by the weekend.

Chivayo who was accused of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of millions through the Gwanda Solar Project before being acquitted, posted a video on his Twitter handle and captioned it:

“If there’s someone I’m willing to bet on IT’S MYSELF. My 2023 BRAND new ROLLS ROYCE GHOST. You can’t cheat the grind, it knows how much you invested and it wont give you what you did not work for.

“THIS WAS DEFINITELY LONG OVERDUE but GOD makes no mistakes.700K USD 💰well spent.”

In the video, a man only identified as John claims the Rolls Royce is in South Africa and he is organising its transportation to Zimbabwe. He assures Chivayo that the car will arrive in Harare by the weekend.

“All right boss, I think you have seen your car. It’s your boy here John from Vision-Nate freight Solutions in Durban. We will be shipping this car today. You will have it in Harare by the weekend. We will be putting it on the truck. Alright boss. Thank you,” he said.

A few days ago, Chivayo shared a video of a Madzibaba at Heathrow, London praying for the vehicle while declaring it ready for official use.

Chivayo recently splashed out over USD$100 000 to buy his church leader Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and wife Violet Katsiru two brand new 4×4 vehicles, a 2023 Toyota Hilux and a 2023 Toyota Fortuner VX.

While he continues to splash out on brand new cars, Zimbabweans are criticising him for not delivering on the Gwanda Solar Project in which he has already been paid millions.

Chivayo has defended himself by accusing the ZPC of sabotaging the deal by causing his arrest on fraud allegations and then not fulfilling their own contractual obligations.

Last month Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube cleared him in five cases he was was being accused of defrauding the ZPC of US$5,6 million via the Gwanda Solar Project.

Chivayo was facing a multitude of charges including fraud, money laundering, violation of exchange control regulations and confiscation of profits.

The total value of the contract awarded to Chivayo’s company Intratrek Zimbabwe is US$172 848 597.60 and his lawyers argue that USD$ 5 811 224.00 paid by ZPC was partly used to carry out pre-commencement works as agreed under Schedule 11 of the EPC Contract.