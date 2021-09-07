You don’t own this country: Chamisa tells Mnangagwa after ‘we will rule forever’ remarks

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he ‘does not own Zimbabwe’ following his declaration that Zanu PF would never be removed from power.

Speaking during a politburo meeting last week, Mnangagwa ordered the ruling party to immediately start campaigning for the crunch 2023 elections and declared that the ruling party was ‘here to stay’.

“Zanu PF rule is here to stay. We are the only revolutionary party with an indisputably rich past and the progressive and inclusive vision for a brighter, more prosperous future,” Mnangagwa said.

But the main opposition leader told Mnangagwa that he did not own people and that no one was permanent. Chamisa and Mnangagwa are set to face each other in the upcoming presidential election set for 2023.

“Change is unstoppable. Nothing and nobody is permanent. Don’t ever mistakenly think that you own the country. Parties don’t own people. People are not objects. Nobody and no party ever ruled or rules forever except God. Zimbabwe needs leaders not rulers.”

The MDC Alliance faced a setback last year when a controversial Supreme Court order was issued declaring Chamisa’s leadership of the party illegitimate.

This resulted in his rivals, Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe firing more than half of the MDC Alliance MPs and councillors because they supported Chamisa even though the MDC-T itself as a party contested against Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora’s party, with the help of the army also took MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare and they are now threatening to take its name again. Nehanda Radio