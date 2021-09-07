Mtetwa threatens to remove Marry Mubaiwa bandages for court to understand she is not well

There was drama in court yesterday when the lawyer of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa threatened to take off her bandages so that the court can have an appreciation of her condition and the reason why she cannot stand trial.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa told magistrate Noel Mupeiwa that her client desperately wanted her case to be concluded but doctors were fearing her powerful husband who is allegedly threatening them not to submit a medical affidavit.

Mubaiwa who is battling severe lymphoedema which has resulted in large open wounds on both arms, was seeking the two months postponement of her trial for allegedly assaulting her former child minder.

“She needs at least two months and hope her condition will improve for the trial to take place. The doctor who is attending to her said she must rest,” Mtetwa said.

State Prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa refused to accept that Mubaiwa is too sick to stand trial without documentary proof by doctors treating her but Mtetwa told the court that her client’s doctors feared Chiwenga hence they could not release the medical affidavit.

“We’re quite happy to remove her bandages so that you can see the wounds. The state cannot make sensitive comments on the accused person who is not well.

“The insinuation that she is well can be cured by the removal of her bandages from the arm and her thigh to prove she is in pain and was operated on the thigh and left hand.

“The doctors fear her powerful husband. The accused person has absolutely nothing to gain for feigning illness. She is anxious to have this matter concluded.”

Mupeiwa stopped the accused person from removing the bandages and postponed the matter to October 6, 2021.

“The court intervenes and hereby gives an order compelling the doctor to provide a medical affidavit. If he or she fails she will be in contempt of court.

“It is in the interests of the accused, society and justice. The order is given that she be examined and a report prepared,” said Mupeiwa.

Mubaiwa is also facing separate charges of attempted murder after she allegedly tried to kill Chiwenga while he was in a South African hospital. She is also facing money laundering charges. Nehanda Radio