Woman allegedly hires bouncers to bully man into accepting paternity

By Fitzgerald Munyoro | Nehanda Courts |

MUTARE- An emotionally tormented Mutare man, John Machivenyika recently approached the Mutare Civil Courts seeking a peace order against his ex-girlfriend Evelyn Mugiyo, whom he alleges hired henchmen to beat him up so that he can accept paternity for her unborn child.

The court heard that Machivenyika and Mugiyo dated for two months and separated shortly after when Mugiyo said that Machivenyika was not satisfying her.

After the break-up, Evelyn went on to date another man and moved in with the new boyfriend at a farm in Old Mutare.

Machivenyika also moved on and went on to marry another woman after separating with Evelyn.

However, five months later, Mugiyo resurfaced claiming that Machivenyika was responsible for her pregnancy. Machivenyika refused saying that they had separated a long time ago.

Mugiyo is alleged to have hired three henchmen to assault and bully him into accepting that he was the father of the child she was carrying.

The court was told that she was using force to make her ex-boyfriend accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

The peace order was granted. Nehanda Radio