‘Zanu PF captured by a minority cartel and foreigners’: Tsenengamu

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former Zanu PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu says the ruling party ‘is no longer revolutionary’, adding that it has been captured by a minority cartel and foreigners.

The seemingly disgruntled youthful politician said this while launching his own party called “Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

FEEZ used to be a pressure group that he formed in May last year saying it would champion the fight for empowerment among poor locals.

Tsenengamu said Zanu PF was now standing for what it used to be against during the liberation struggle.

“There is nothing revolutionary anymore about Zanu PF. The institution no longer represents what it was represented for. If the truth is to be said, the Zanu PF party has moved into what it used to stand against. It is now a front for a minority and a platform for furthering interests of non-Africans.

“It is no longer a socialist or multiparty. Harisisiri bato regutsaruzhinji. The party has been captured by powerful cartels that are using their financial muscles to direct what has to happen in that party.

“These cartels are behind my unconstitutional expulsion from the party. They are responsible for sponsoring the party. The party has fallen into the hands of shameless capitalists,” he said.

Tsenengamu also blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his decision to compensate the white farmers who were displaced during the land reform programme saying that he was reversing the gains of the liberation struggle.

He said: “We are not in agreement. If I were to go back to Zanu PF for that reason, they would expel me in no time”.

Tsenengamu was fired by Zanu PF together with Zanu PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu last year after addressing a press conference where they labelled top allies of Mnangagwa among them Kuda Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo and Tino Machakaire, as corrupt and ‘blood sucking economic vampires’. Nehanda Radio