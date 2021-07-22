Former ZBC journalist Gudhlanga dies after contracting Covid-19

The journalism fraternity has been plunged into mourning again following the death of veteran journalist Tawanda Gudhlanga. He was 41. Gudhlanga reportedly died of Covid-19-related complications yesterday morning.

His death comes barely a few days after another top journalist Sandra Nyaira died.

At the time of his death, he was general manager at YaFM in Zvishavane.

Family spokesperson Ms Moira Gudhlanga described her brother’s death as a great loss to the family and nation at large.

“This is a great loss; no one can replace him. I am so devastated. We lost a great pillar to the family who was sober-minded in his approach,” said Ms Gudhlanga.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana tweeted: “The bundle of life in this picture next to Minister @MthuliNcube is Tawanda Gudhlanga. I hear he has passed away. It’s really sad that we continue to lose experienced media practitioners and great personalities. RIP Bro.”

Classic263 described Gudhlanga as a hardworking person who worked well with his colleagues and listeners.

“Today is a dark day for us at Classic263, waking up to the passing on of Tawanda Gudhlanga has been really hard. We know he touched us at the studios and all our listeners in different ways. May God give us strength as we face this great loss,” tweeted Classic263 yesterday.

The Zimbabwean Union of Journalists (ZUJ) said it was “greatly saddened by the death of another media practitioner, broadcaster Tawanda Gudhlanga, from Covid-19 complications”.

His close friend Nigel Nyamutumbu said he learnt of his death with shock and sadness.

“We are really saddened with the death of our fellow journalist who was professional, versatile and a talented person who had a passion of transforming people’s lives and enhance his career as a journalist.

“He was also a journalist with a conviction to drive journalism to greater heights,” said Nyamutumbu.

In 2017, Gudhlanga won the Outstanding Journalist in Radio award at the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA).

Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC.

On ZBC-TV he hosted a programme called “Economic Forum”, among others, while on Classic263, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill and The Daily Dose.

Mourners are gathered at 7245 Shangani Road in Zimre Park in Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. The Herald