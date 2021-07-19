Man arrested for stealing wife’s US$2k

By Boitumelo Makhurane

A Bulawayo man has appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$2 000 and damaging property belonging to his estranged wife.

Nkani Khoza (60) of Old Magwegwe suburb stole US$2 000 from Mrs Virginia Khoza (58) of New Parklands suburb. Khoza was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing theft charges and malicious damage to property.

He was remanded in custody to August 13.

The court heard that on 26 June this year, Khoza unlawfully and intentionally damaged the gate keys and the bedroom door of Mrs Khoza’s house in New Parklands suburb. He then allegedly stole US$2 000 from the house.

The value of the damaged property is US$520 and the US$2 000 that he stole was not recovered.

Mr Milton Moyo is representing the State. The Chronicle